OEG Expands Cryogenic Tank Division to US

OEG has made a major investment in its first-ever fleet of cryogenic ISO tanks in North America, now located at its Houston facility.

This milestone marks the company’s official expansion of its cryogenic tank division into the region, strengthening its ability to meet rising demand for safe, efficient transport of liquefied gases across the US and beyond.

The new fleet of intermodal cryogenic ISO tanks enables the efficient and safe transport of liquefied gases, such as LNG, liquid oxygen, nitrogen, and argon, by sea, road, and rail.

Purpose-built for high-performance operations, the tanks will serve critical supply chains across oil and gas, petrochemical, LNG, and industrial manufacturing sectors, with particular relevance for operations along the Gulf Coast and into key inland markets.

“This investment represents a significant milestone in our North American growth strategy. By increasing the availability of these highly specialized tanks, we’re providing Gulf South industries with the flexibility, safety, and reliability they need to move critical resources efficiently and cost-effectively.

“From our central location in Houston, with access to major port, rail, and highway infrastructure, we are well positioned to quickly mobilize tank supply to energy hubs throughout Texas, Louisiana, and beyond, enhancing uptime for customers managing mission-critical operations,” said Garett Gauthier, Region Director Americas at OEG.