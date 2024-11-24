Officer’s Death Highlights Dangers of Vertical Recoil of Mooring Lines

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch has published its investigation report into the mooring deck accident on the bulk carrier Mona Manx that resulted in one death.

The incident occurred on August 26, 2021. The second officer (2/O) of the Isle of Man registered bulk carrier Mona Manx was fatally injured when he was struck by a recoiling mooring line while the vessel was berthing at Puerto Ventanas, Chile. The line had become entrapped between the vessel and the berth, probably in way of a fender, then suddenly released as the vessel maneuvered astern under its own power.

The 2/O moved to the danger zone to obtain a better view of the mooring line as the vessel maneuvered astern. The spring line struck him under his chin and he was lifted off his feet and thrown backwards, causing his head to strike the accommodation ladder that was behind and above him. The force of the impact threw his safety helmet backwards, and his VHF radio was catapulted into the water as he collapsed onto the deck.

The MAIB report notes that the Code of Safe Working Practices for Merchant Seafarers (COSWP) did not address the hazards of line entrapment or vertical recoil.

The master/pilot exchange (MPX) completed before the operation did not include all available information, and the crew had not been briefed on the maneuver. The hazards associated with mooring line recoil were not mitigated.

The 2/O’s use of the vessel’s engines to maneuver along the berth was in contravention of the port’s procedures.

Additionally, radio congestion may have reduced the crew’s ability to safely conduct the operation.

Mona Manx’s management company, Union Marine Management Services Pte. Ltd, has taken action to improve crew awareness of the guidance provided in the Code of Safe Working Practices for Merchant Seafarers and reviewed the requirements for safety briefings before arrival at port.

Additionally, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency has amended The Code of Safe Working Practices for Merchant Seafarers to include guidance highlighting the potential vertical component of a recoiling mooring line and the risks associated with mooring line entrapment. Puerto Ventanas S.A., the operator of the port of Puerto Ventanas, has held a series of toolbox talks with its shore staff detailing the safety lessons to be learned from this accident.

The Quintero Port Authority was recommended to ensure that the master/pilot exchanges conducted by its pilots consider the risks associated with mooring line entrapment and recoil and vessels maneuvering alongside using their engines.



