Kongsberg Maritime Begins Trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange

Kongsberg Maritime ASA, a global leader in maritime technology, began trading on Euronext Oslo Stock Exchange on April 23 under the ticker symbol KMAR. The company has been spun off from Kongsberg Gruppen ASA.

With operations in 35 countries and more than 8,300 employees worldwide, Kongsberg Maritime combines deep domain expertise with advanced technology and a strong customer base across the global merchant fleet, offshore, fisheries and naval markets.

The maritime industry is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by digitalization, efficiency demands and the transition to more sustainable operations. Kongsberg Maritime is well positioned to support customers through this shift, with solutions deployed on more than 30,000 vessels worldwide, representing approximately one-third of the global fleet.