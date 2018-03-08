Bjørnar Iversen Resigns as CEO of Songa Offshore

Bjørnar Iversen, CEO of Songa Offshore SE, has resigned effective 6 March 2018 said a single sentence press statement from the company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, said the statement.

Before joining the company in June 2013, Iversen was a member of the executive leadership team at Odfjell Drilling AS. During his 17 year's tenure at Odfjell Drilling, he has been executive vice president for Corporate Business Development, Odfjell Drilling Technology and Odfjell Well Services.

His latest position was President and CEO of Odfjell Galvao Ltda in Brazil . Iversen holds a Master of Science in Business from the Norwegian School of Business and Economics (NHH), and various management courses from Harvard Business School and NHH. Iversen is a Norwegian citizen and resides in Cyprus

Meanwhile, Transocean announced that it has received regulatory approval of its supplemental prospectus related to the compulsory acquisition of the remaining shares in Songa Offshore SE that are not already owned by Transocean.

Transocean expects to complete the compulsory acquisition by the end of the first quarter of 2018.