Wednesday, January 24, 2018

HFG Awarded Offshore Platform Contract

January 23, 2018

January 23, 2018

Photo: Heerema Fabrication Group

Photo: Heerema Fabrication Group

 Tulip Oil Netherlands Offshore B.V. has awarded Heerema Fabrication Group (HFG) an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) contract for the Q10-A unmanned offshore platform.

 
Koos-Jan van Brouwershaven, CEO of Heerema Fabrication Group, states: "We are very pleased with this award from Tulip Oil, and the collaborative way in which we are working together with our client. This project is a good example of HFG's competence to develop a project from the client's functional requirements through to the final delivery offshore. 
 
"We will perform the full platform FEED and EPCI in one continuous program, rather than the traditional multi-stage approach. This enables a fast-track delivery program, resulting in lower execution risk," Koos-Jan added.
 
The topside of the Q10-A platform will have a weight of approximately 500 tonnes. The jacket will have a weight of around 600 tonnes and will stand in 21 meters of water. The Q10-A platform will be installed late 2018.
 
The Q10 gas field is located 20 km offshore the Netherlands in a shallow water environment. The Q10-A platform will be tied back to the P15d platform.
 
