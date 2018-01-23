HFG Awarded Offshore Platform Contract
Tulip Oil Netherlands Offshore B.V. has awarded Heerema Fabrication Group (HFG) an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) contract for the Q10-A unmanned offshore platform.
Tulip Oil Netherlands Offshore B.V. has awarded Heerema Fabrication Group (HFG) an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) contract for the Q10-A unmanned offshore platform.
Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.Subscribe