HFG Awarded Offshore Platform Contract

Tulip Oil Netherlands Offshore B.V. has awarded Heerema Fabrication Group (HFG) an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) contract for the Q10-A unmanned offshore platform.

Koos-Jan van Brouwershaven, CEO of Heerema Fabrication Group, states: "We are very pleased with this award from Tulip Oil, and the collaborative way in which we are working together with our client. This project is a good example of HFG's competence to develop a project from the client's functional requirements through to the final delivery offshore.

"We will perform the full platform FEED and EPCI in one continuous program, rather than the traditional multi-stage approach. This enables a fast-track delivery program, resulting in lower execution risk," Koos-Jan added.

The topside of the Q10-A platform will have a weight of approximately 500 tonnes. The jacket will have a weight of around 600 tonnes and will stand in 21 meters of water. The Q10-A platform will be installed late 2018.