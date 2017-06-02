DNV GL Offshore Wind Standard for China

DNV GL is part of the consortium selected by the World Bank to support the development of 3 new standards in offshore wind turbine support structures, offshore substations, offshore wind farm power cables.

DNV GL will also be advising the Chinese government on project financing and risk management as part of this project.

“Offshore Wind is a very demanding technology. Standards are crucial to minimize the risks to acceptable and bankable levels, and learning from the international experience as this mandate is supporting, is a great approach to accelerate a successful industry,” said Mathias Steck, ‎Executive Vice President for DNV GL’s Energy business in APAC.

This project is part of the China Renewable Energy Scale-up Program (CRESP) developed by the Government of China in cooperation with the World Bank, and the Global Environment Facility to support the implementation of a renewable energy policy development and investment program in China.

Based on their local & international experience in offshore wind, DNV GL was invited by the China Renewable Energy Engineering Institute (CREEI) and the East China Investigation and Design Institute (ECIDI) to join the tender.