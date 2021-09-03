Offshore Vessel Hits Platform at South Pars Field, Off Iran

An offshore vessel has this week allided with an offshore gas platform in Iran's South Pars gas field, according to Pars Oil and Gas Company.

The incident happened Wednesday when the vessel hit the SPD12B gas platform in the Persian Gulf.

A photo shared by POGC shows a vessel could be a fast crew supplier-type. The company didn't share vessel details.

According to POGC, there were no casualties and the deck of the platform was unaffected by the incident.

POGC said the cause of the accident was under investigation, and that gas production from the platform continued uninterrupted.



