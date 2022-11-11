Offshore Wind in Focus at Recent Mass. Maritime Career Fair

An estimated 400 recruiters from 176 organizations, including many from the offshore wind industry, attended the recent Fall Career Fair at Massachusetts Maritime Academy, a public university with undergraduate degree programs focusing on science, engineering, technology, math and business that blend academics and experiential learning.

Students had the opportunity to discover career paths and opportunities, learn about potential future employers, and receive a closer look at the many different industries available as an alumni of MMA.

The event also allowed employers an avenue to learn about the Academy’s academic programs and to discover the skills and talents of the student body.

A large number of companies involved in the rapidly emerging offshore wind industry were represented at this year’s Fall Career Fair, including:

American Bureau of Shipping

Crowley Maritime

Edison Chouest

ENGIE

Eversource

Foss Maritime Company

Guice Offshore, LLC

General Electric Power Steam

Massachusetts Clean Energy Center

National Grid

NextEra Energy, Inc.

Orsted

Subsea7

Siemens Energy

Talen Energy

Vicinity Energy

Dominion Energy

Moran Shipping

“Our career fairs – held in the spring and fall – provide unique opportunities for students to interact with a large number of company recruiters who are on a mission to meet prospective new employees and conversely allow recruiters to discover the wide ranging skill sets of our graduates,” said Rear Admiral Francis X. McDonald, USMS, president of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, noting that this year, the Academy welcomed a significant number of offshore wind related companies in need of a trained professional workforce to support the expansion of offshore wind.