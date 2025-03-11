Oil Barges Collide, Destroy Platform

Part of the structure of the port unit of the municipality in the interior of Amazonas ended up at the bottom of the river on Sunday night (09).

Two oil barges broke away from their anchorage and collided with the structure of the Edmilson Brasil Port Unit - IP4, in the municipality of Humaitá (590 kilometers southwest of Manaus). Part of the metal structure sank in the Madeira River on Sunday night (9). The vessel that was directing the barges was docked at a river fuel station anchored on the riverbank for refueling. Upon realizing the danger, the commander of the pusher boat that was driving the barges tried to avoid the accident, but was unable to do so. The Brazilian Navy, through the 9th Naval District Command, reported that it was aware of the accident and that there were no reports of casualties or water pollution. The Humaitá River Agency, subordinate to the Porto Velho River Authority, opened an Administrative Inquiry to determine the causes and circumstances of the accident. This was the second collision of vessels with a port in less than a month in the interior of Amazonas. On February 23, a convoy of ferries collided with a port in the municipality of Borba (151 kilometers south of Manaus).

Source: Reuters/Amazon Agency






