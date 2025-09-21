Oil Spill Cleanup Underway After Tug Sinks at Marina

A tugboat that sank at the Bremerton Marina in Seattle continues to leak oil.

The Dominion, a 130-foot tugboat, which sank around 4 p.m., Wednesday, was reported to contain an unknown amount of diesel fuel and about 200 gallons of lube oil when it sank.

Containment boom and absorbent pads were quickly placed around the vessel. Supplemental boom was deployed to collect the pollution as tides shifted. Vacuum trucks and skimmers were also deployed to collect recoverable product.

Additionally, the Coast Guard established a safety zone from the Manette Bridge, to the Bremerton Ferry Terminal, extending 200 yards off the Bremerton Marina breakwater.

As of Saturday, responders estimate that approximately 5,000 gallons of oil water mixture has been recovered, with 2,500 gallons estimated to be oil.

The Port of Bremerton is closing the marina to public fishing.

Oiled wildlife recovery efforts are underway.

A salvage plan is being developed to raise the vessel. The cause of the sinking is under investigation.



