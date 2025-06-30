Marine Link
Oil Tanker Explodes off Libya, No Injuries Reported

June 30, 2025

Vilamoura oil tanker (Credit: TMS Tankers)

An oil tanker carrying about 1 million barrels of crude oil suffered an explosion off Libya on June 27 but no injuries or pollution were reported, a spokesperson for the operator TMS Tankers said on Monday.

The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Vilamoura had left Libya's Zuetina port and was en route to Gibraltar when there was an explosion in the engine room, the operator said.

The vessel is now being towed to Greece where it is expected to arrive by July 2, it added.


(Reuters - Reporting by Angeliki KoutantouEditing by Gareth Jones)

Vessels

