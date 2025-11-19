Okeanis Eco Tankers Share Sale to Fuel Vessel Buys

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. said that following strong demand it has successfully priced an offering of 3,239,436 new shares of the Company’s common stock, par value USD 0.001 per share, at a price of $35.50 per Offer Share, raising gross proceeds of $114,999,978.



The net proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used as partial consideration for the acquisition of two newbuilding Suezmax vessels, each currently under construction at South Korea's Daehan Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., each from an unrelated third-party seller, for an acquisition price of $97 million per vessel. Each vessel is expected to be delivered from the shipyard in January 2026, subject to satisfaction of closing conditions for such delivery. If one or both of the Vessel Acquisitions do not consummate, the net proceeds from the Offering may be used for general corporate purposes.



The Offering is expected to be completed by delivery of the allocated Offer Shares to investors through the Depository Trust Company (DTC) on a delivery vs payment basis on or about 21 November 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including that the agreements for the Vessel Acquisitions remaining in full force and effect at the time of closing. The Offer Shares will be available for trading on New York Stock Exchange once the Offer Shares have been issued and settlement has taken place, expected on or about 21 November 2025.



