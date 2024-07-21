One Dead in Maersk Frankfurt Fire

The Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) has reported that one seafarer is dead after the newly built container ship Maersk Frankfurt suffered an explosion that caused a fire while navigating the Arabian Sea near the coast of India.

“The ship's operator reports a body in the lashing bridge, but it is impossible to reach it because of the flames. The Indian authorities are focusing their efforts to fight the fire and guarantee the safety of the ship and the crew,” said PMA in a statement.

Reuters has previously reported that the fire started due to a short circuit resulting in explosions and the death of a seaman from the Philippines. There were 21 crew members on board, and the vessel is now reported to be in a stable condition.