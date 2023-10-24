One Dead, Two Rescued after North Sea Ship Collision - Authority

One body has been recovered and two people have been rescued in a search and rescue mission after two freighters collided in the North Sea off the coast of Germany, the maritime emergency authority said on Tuesday.

The Verity, which the Central Command for Maritime Emergencies said had sunk, had been on its way from Bremen to the English town of Immingham. The Polesie was sailing from Hamburg to La Coruna in Spain.

It was not immediately clear what the vessels were carrying, if anything. Seven people had been on board the Verity, the central command said, adding that a search was ongoing for the four missing.

The ship was in collision with the Polesie at around 0300 GMT about 12 nautical miles (22 kilometres) southwest of Germany's Heligoland archipelago.

The Polesie had 22 people on board, none of whom were injured, the central command said. One rescued man was taken to a hospital on land and the other was on his way to hospital on board the German maritime rescue cruiser Hermann Marwede, it added.

A cruise ship operated by P&O Cruises was involved in the search operation, a spokesperson for the company said. Authorities reported strong winds in the area and waves of up to 3 meters.





