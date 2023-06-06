ONE Takes Delivery of its First 24,000-TEU Ship

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has taken delivery of its first 24,000-TEU container ship, ONE Innovation.

The first of six Megamax class vessels, the 400-meter ONE Innovation was delivered by Japan Marine United Corporation’s Kure Shipyard.

The vessel has a capacity of up to 24,136 TEU and will help bring economies of scale, says ONE. It features significantly lower carbon emissions through its hull design that aims to maximize cargo intake and minimize fuel consumption. The vessel is equipped with a bow windshield and an exhaust gas cleaning system to meet the emission regulations of IMO.

It will be deployed on the Asia to Europe (FE3) service, under THE Alliance (THEA). Port Rotation will be: Ningbo – Xiamen – Kaohsiung – Yantian – Singapore – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – Southampton – Algeciras – Singapore – Yantian – Hong Kong – Kaohsiung – Ningbo.

"ONE Innovation is the largest vessel in our fleet, and we are proud to have it as our flagship. This newly built vessel will help us pave the way for the sustainable development of global logistics and respond to customer requests with the world's No. 1 quality of service,” said Yu Kurimoto, Managing Director of ONE. “Last year, we announced our Green Vision which aims to achieve net-zero by 2050. We are actively working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from our fleet, and we are confident that this vessel will contribute to this effort and bring innovation to global logistics.”