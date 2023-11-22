ONE to Trial Wind-Assist Propulsion

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has launched a wind-assist propulsion trial in partnership with Dutch maritime wind-powered technology company Econowind.

The companies are set to install two containerized wind-assist devices, known as VentoFoil containers, on the MV Kalamazoo. The 1,036 TEU feeder vessel operates between Pusan, Yokohama, and Honolulu, and is owned by NORSE UK and operated by Goodwood Ship Management, Singapore.

The VentoFoils, which resemble airplane wings, are designed to harness wind energy, resulting in a significant reduction in fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. Each VentoFoil is equipped with smart suction system that optimize airflow and maximize thrust, and has the potential to generate up to 400kW of power, reducing fuel consumption by 5%. They are fully automatic, adjust for wind speed and direction, and can be started from the ship bridge.

The trial, scheduled to begin in January 2024 and run for approximately six months, will be a comprehensive study, with ONE closely monitoring the performance of the VentoFoils. Data on fuel consumption, emissions reductions, and overall operational efficiency will be collected. The results of the trial will be used to assess the long-term viability of wind propulsion as a sustainable shipping solution.

“ONE is committed to minimizing our environmental impact and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050,” said Hiroki Tsujii, Managing Director at ONE. “This trial with Econowind is an important step forward in our efforts to explore innovative and sustainable solutions for the maritime industry.”



