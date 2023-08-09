OOCL Adds Another Ultra-Large Container Ship to Fleet

OOCL’s 24,188 TEU ultra-large container ship OOCL Felixstowe has been officially named at COSCO Dalian Kawasaki shipyard.

The Oriental Felixstowe is the fourth of 12 ultra-large container ships which are among the world’s largest. They are being built by COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry for OOCL, and the third, OOCL Piraeus, entered operation on May 30.

Yang Zhijian, Chief Executive Officer of OOCL, said: “We ordered this series of ultra large container vessels not only to provide better services to our customers, but also to enhance our cost competitiveness and to seize the initiative for future development. I firmly believe that, with leadership from COSCO Shipping Group, support from all stakeholders and the power of synergy, OOCL will certainly reach new heights of creating greater value for customers, partners, shareholders, and indeed society at large.”

Orient Felixstowe will serve the Asia-Europe LL3 loop line together with the first three sister ships: Shanghai/ Xiamen / Nansha / Hong Kong / Yantian / Caime / Singapore / Piraeus / Hamburg / Rotterdam / Zeebrugge / Valencia / Piraeus / Abu Dhabi / Singapore / Shanghai.

MSC Irina and MSC Loreto, at 24,346 TEU, are considered the world’s largest container vessel.



