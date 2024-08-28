OOCL's Latest 24,188 TEU Box Ship Named OOCL Portugal

Orient Overseas Container Line Co., Ltd. (OOCL) today celebrated the naming of the company's twelfth 24,188 TEU newbuilding at a ceremony held at Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. (NACKS) shipyard. The new vessel, named OOCL Portugal, is the last in the 24,188 TEU eco-friendly mega vessel series.

Michael Xu, Director and Member of Executive Committee of OOCL, said, “The naming of our last 24,188 TEU new vessel marks an important milestone in the development of OOCL. The delivery of this series of mega vessels not only optimized the operational safety of vessels, but also provided us with the advantages of energy efficiency and economies of scale, allowing OOCL to provide better and greener services to enhance our competitiveness in face of future challenges.”

OOCL said it invited Laura Liang Aron, Director of Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Shanghai, to name the new vessel, and Ni Zhao, Regional Head (Shanghai) of Hong Kong Shipping Registry as a special guest.