Marine Link
Wednesday, April 19, 2017

CSN Iron Ore Terminal Not Operating after Accident

April 19, 2017

The loading of iron ore at Brazil's Itaguaí terminal operated by mining and steel firm Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional, or CSN, have been halted since Saturday due to an accident, sources and the Itaguaí Port Authority told Reuters on Wednesday.
 
Some Capesize bulk carriers that were waiting to load iron ore at the terminal are being put back into the charter market, said a German shipping source, due to the impossibility to load the product in Brazil. CSN confirmed the accident, but had no immediate information regarding Itaguaí operations.


(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr and Gustavo Bonato; Additional reporting by Michael Hogan; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Apr 2017 - The Offshore Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News