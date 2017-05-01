New Dredger for North American Sand & Gravel Operation

Rohr-Idreco recently completed installation of a RISD350-M 14” (350 mm) electric dredge for application in the sand & gravel market.



The customer needed a new and efficient deep-digging electric dredge. As Rohr-Idreco is a manufacturer of modular dredges with the latest technology, the customer decided to move forward with the dredge, which has a digging depth of 90 ft. (28 m) with production capacity in excess of 400 tph. The dredge is equipped with a state-of-the-art GPS and sonar system that provides the operator virtually real time information on where material has been dredged and where virgin material still lies through an intricate mapping system. In addition, the customer requested Rohr-Idreco install a remote plant monitoring screen for plant personnel to view key operating data from the dredge. Rohr-Idreco has been the leader for many years in providing state-of-the-art remote access systems on all of its dredges that allow for its technical support team to remotely troubleshoot and correct issues that may arise on the dredge.



The dredge is equipped with a RISD350 14" (350 mm) high efficiency Rohr-Idreco dredge pump, which is one of the most efficient and modern dredge pumps currently available in the market. It reduces wear and increases production with less energy consumption. The Rohr-Idreco team worked closely with the customer to ensure the dredge would meet the pumping distance and production requirements of the current and future production. The customer stated that they were very pleased and impressed with the how easy the dredge was to operate, the ergonomic lay out of the operator cabin and its production.