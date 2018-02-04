Döhle, Costamare JV ‘Blue Net Chartering’ Operational

Germany's Peter Döhle and Greece's Costamare are merging operations of their container ships in a new joint venture (JV) named dubbed Blue Net Chartering headquartered in Hamburg.

Blue Net Chartering will serve the container fleets operated by both as well as third-party vessels. It will provide brokerage services for 220 box ships with an aggregate capacity of 1.1M TEU.

The official launch took place on 1 February. According to Costamare, the Blue Net Chartering aims to provide “best-in-class employment opportunities for containership owners.

The JV is another milestone in the consolidation of container shipment from the tramp-shipowner side.

Peter Döhle’s container fleet consists of around 300 vessels, ranging from small feeder vessels of around 300 TEU up to ships of 13,000 TEU. Costamare’s fleet consists of 70 container ships.