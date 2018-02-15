Marine Link
Hoppe Singapore is Operational

February 15, 2018

Photo: Hoppe Singapore

As per January 1, 2018, Hoppe Singapore Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Hoppe Group headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, has opened.

“The decision to set up Hoppe Singapore, enhancing the already existing Hoppe network in China and South Korea, proves Hoppe’s commitment in ensuring a reliable and timely response on service and spares support to customers in the region,” said Marc Rohde, Managing Director of Hoppe Marine GmbH, Germany.

Hoppe Singapore is headed by Dr. Wilfred Rachan as Managing Director with his team of Service Engineers and Administration Staff. In addition to its role as a sales and services office, Hoppe Singapore shall also be the spares and logistics hub for Hoppe Marine operations in the region. During the current challenging maritime market, Hoppe Singapore’s goal is to provide quality services and spares efficiently and economically to ship owners and operators in the region.

Lothar Beinke, Managing Director of Hoppe Marine GmbH, Germany, added, “This investment in Singapore is a reflection of Hoppe Marine’s commitment to the customers that Hoppe is here to stay for the long term. Hoppe Singapore is positioned to provide sales and services support to ship design offices, shipyards, ship owners and ship operators. Local presence of qualified and trained Service Engineers coupled with local availability of quality spare parts and tools are key to ensure competency in service delivery to our customers in the region.”

