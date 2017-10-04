Foss Joins FEMA's Hurricane Relief Operations

Three accommodation vessels are being utilized and will serve as floating hotels, providing safe housing and warm meals for responders. With these vessels, Foss will be able to help feed and temporarily house 729 people.

“We have the ability and the commitment to serve the wide range of needs of hurricane victims in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and are prepared to offer additional services, as needed, to FEMA and other federal agencies throughout all relief efforts,” said Will Roberts, Foss CCO. “For Foss, this type of project is at the heart of what we do. We are glad to do our part to help the families affected by this devastating disaster by enlisting the skills of our finest operators and providing needed equipment.”

Foss said it has deployed a multiple disciplined team consisting of operations, fleet engineering, project management, safety, marine assurance, supply chain, legal and finance.