Wednesday, October 11, 2017

Operations Partially Resume at Port of Durban

October 11, 2017

Marine functions at South Africa’s largest port have partially resumed after severe weather halted operations and caused heavy damages at the port earlier this week.
 
The Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) said the storm blew containers into the bay, broke mooring lines in the channel and caused three vessels to run aground in the Port of Durban on Monday.
 
Sounding surveys indicate that there is some obstruction on the seabed that could pose a risk to navigation. As of 6:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday, TNPA declared 80 percent of the navigable area of the port safe for marine operations, and operations have commenced only in channels that are confirmed to be clear from obstruction. 
 
“Our immediate focus is to continue with the implementation of the recovery operations,” said TNPA Chief Executive, Shulami Qalinge.
 
