Marine Link
Friday, May 26, 2017

Spring Restored - Coast Guard Finishes Buoy Operations Early

May 26, 2017

Courtesy Photo: U.S. Coast Guard District 9

Courtesy Photo: U.S. Coast Guard District 9

 The U.S. Coast Guard completed operation Spring Restore Tuesday, five days ahead of schedule.

 
Spring Restore involves the re-installment of 1,216 federal navigational aids, including lighted and unlighted buoys and beacons.
 
Due to a light ice year, crews were able to commence the operation on March 14, two full weeks earlier than normal. Seven aids-to-navigation teams and five cutters, with additional support from the Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation and the border lakes Lamplighters, participated in the operation. 
 
Crews also assisted the Canadian Coast Guard with the placement of multiple weather buoys on Lake Ontario.
 
Additionally, several challenges were overcome during the operation. The USCGC Alder was unable to participate due to an inoperable crane and above average water levels in Lake Ontario delayed some aids being commissioned due to debris associated with high water.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover May 2017 - The Marine Propulsion Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News