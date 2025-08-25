OrbitMI Acquires Voyage Optimization Company

Maritime software company OrbitMI has acquired Gale Force, a provider of maritime advisory services. Gale Force specializes in voyage optimization, environmental compliance, and voyage execution support.

This acquisition represents a strategic step forward in OrbitMI’s mission to deliver a comprehensive, intelligent maritime platform that meets the evolving expectations of clients. By integrating Gale Force’s expertise directly into the Orbit platform, clients gain faster access to actionable insights through intelligent, connected workflows.

Building on the recent acquisition of AI specialist AuQub, the Gale Force acquisition underscores OrbitMI’s belief that combining deep domain expertise with technology is key to delivering actionable insight, whether that expertise lies in machine learning or maritime routing.

“We’re building more than a platform, we’re building a partner in maritime decision-making,” said Ali Riaz, CEO of OrbitMI. “Bringing Gale Force into the OrbitMI family allows us to embed critical advisory services directly into daily workflows, helping our clients move from insight to action even faster.”

OrbitMI remains committed to an open and collaborative approach when it comes to weather services and will continue to support integrations with a range of providers.

Gale Force brings a unique blend of advanced analytics and hands-on maritime experience. The company’s route optimization services combine sophisticated algorithms with expert marine meteorologists, offering voyage plans that reduce fuel consumption, increase safety, and improve schedule reliability.

Their emissions reporting tools ensure compliance with global regulations such as IMO DCS, EU MRV, and CII, while their flexible reporting templates integrate easily with existing shipboard systems.

Through this acquisition, OrbitMI customers will benefit from:

• Human-in-the-loop weather routing that balances efficiency with real-world operational conditions

• High-accuracy fuel and emissions tracking, including CII ratings and EU/ETS reporting

• Validated performance monitoring that isolates true vessel efficiency, adjusted for weather and sea state

• Seamless data collection via integrated APIs or offline templates with built-in validation

• Expert advisory support available in real time or post-voyage for performance claims and incident review.

Gale Force’s founder, Tom Sandberg, and his team will join OrbitMI, contributing decades of experience in naval architecture, marine meteorology, and shipping operations. With a global client base and offices in Sweden and Norway, Gale Force enhances OrbitMI’s regional footprint and technical depth.



