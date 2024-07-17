OrbitMI Unveils DaaS Solution for Dry Bulk Maritime Players

OrbitMI has launched its latest Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering, tailored specifically for maritime industry players in the dry bulk sector.

The new product is said to deliver precise and timely data to support decision-making and boost operational efficiency across the maritime industry.

The Vessel and Company Particulars product provides information on various vessel characteristics, enabling ship owners and operators to leverage up-to-date data for optimizing their technology stacks and enhancing performance.

"Our goal is to empower the industry with confidence through accessible, accurate information. With real-time updates where applicable, we ensure our customers can trust the quality of our data,” said Ali Riaz, CEO of OrbitMI.

OrbitMI’s product includes extensive data sets covering vessel fundamentals, characteristics, movements, ownership details, incidents, inspections, and sanctions, which can be further customized.