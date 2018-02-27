DSME Wins $368 Mln Order

Related News

Navios Maritime Containers to Buy an Additional Boxship

Navios Maritime Containers, a growth vehicle dedicated to the container sector, announced that it agreed to acquire a 2010-built…

Teekay Offshore Partners Up on Revenue

Teekay Offshore Partners reported fourth quarter revenue at USD 295.7mln versus USD 274.9mln year ago, registering a growth of +7.6% YoY basis.

Century-old Tall Ship Goes High Tech

The 1914-built three-masted steel bark Statsraad Lehmkuhl is the oldest of the large square riggers still in operation today.

Fincantieri Launches FREMM Frigate ITS Antonio Marceglia

Italian shipbuilder, Fincantieri has launched the FREMM Frigate, ITS Antonio Marceglia for the Italian Navy, during a ceremony…

TOTE Completes Phase 1 of LNG Conversions

TOTE Maritime Alaska said it has completed the first of four conversion periods for the Orca class vessels, a process which…

CMA CGM Introduces REEFLEX for Transportation of Liquids

CMA CGM has launched the most advanced solution for the transportation of liquids by controlled temperature: REEFLEX - an…

Forhaug Steps in as CEO at MMT

Marine surveying company MMT has appointed Peter Forhaug as acting CEO from January 1, 2018 while the Sweden based firm conducts…

Third LNG-powered Ship Ordered for AIDA Cruises

The number of liquefied natural gas (LNG) powered ships on order for AIDA Cruises has risen to three following the latest…

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics Doubles Footprint in Port of Zeebrugge

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics has signed a concession agreement with the Port of Zeebrugge to develop 49 hectares of land…

Hyundai Merchant Marine’s Expansion Plans: Drewry

Korean carrier Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM)’s expansion plans are incompatible with market stability. Will it settle for more limited ambitions?

Seadrill Rises as Creditors Reach Joint Restructuring Deal

U.S.-listed shares of oil rig firm Seadrill are up 10 percent at 28 cents in early trade. Seadrill, controlled by John Fredriksen…