Marine Link
Tuesday, February 27, 2018

DSME Wins $368 Mln Order

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 27, 2018

South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd (DSME) has won a 394 billion won ($368 million) order for two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier vessels from an unnamed firm, Yonhap reported.

The shipbuilder is expected to deliver two 170,000 cubic meter capacity LNG carriers to an owner in the Oceania region by September 2020, according to Yonhap.

 

Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2018 - Cruise Ship Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News