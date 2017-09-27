DNV GL Creates Digital Solutions Organization

DNV GL announced it is creating a specialized Digital Solutions organization that will set out to capture the opportunities that lie in data sharing, advanced analytics, automation, and machine learning as well as addressing challenges related to data quality and security.

Elisabeth Heggelund Tørstad will leave her post as CEO for DNV GL’s Oil & Gas business to head the new Digital Solutions business, which will consist of 1,000 digital experts. She will be based at DNV GL headquarters in Høvik, Norway as a member of the Executive Committee for the DNV GL Group.

A digital pioneer since the 1960s and having recently launched its independent open industry platform Veracity, DNV GL said digitalization is central to its strategy as it will help the company to better its services as well as help to create new ones. The company noted it has a long-term focus on research and innovation, both through significant investments internally, but also through working closely with customers and stakeholders.

“Data is the raw material of the 21st century. It is the foundation and driver of the digital transformation and forms the basis of value creation. To serve our customers in a better way and to stimulate innovation, we are consolidating our digital assets and resources in our new Digital Solutions organization,” said Remi Eriksen, Group President and CEO of DNV GL.

The new Digital Solutions organization will absorb DNV GL - Software which has built a strong reputation as a vendor of trusted third party software, solving technical and operational challenges related to industrial assets. Today it is one of the world's leading software providers within the oil and gas , renewable and maritime industries. The new organization will also oversee the running of the Veracity platform which is designed to extrapolate meaning from the user’s data and serve as a source for the application of DNV GL software products, particularly software-as-a-service.

“We are passionate about constantly developing foresight and knowledge of the technical and operational business challenges our customers face. By building a strong data-driven organization, we accelerate the development of new digital services to support our customers,” Tørstad said.

DNV GL said it will recruit a Chief Digital Transformation Officer.