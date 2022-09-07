Orion Group Names Thanisch Executive VP & CFO

Specialty construction company Orion Group Holdings, Inc., announced that Scott Thanisch has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and will assume his new duties on September 12, 2022.

Thanisch comes to Orion after serving as the Chief Financial Officer of a Texas commercial construction services company and a transport services, maintenance, and repair company, having previously held various related positions in other industries. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from The University of Texas at Austin, where he was a National Merit Scholar, and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Southern Methodist University.

Austin Shanfelter, Orion Group Holdings’ Interim Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Scott joining our management team is a defining step forward for our company. He and Travis Boone (the Company’s incoming President and Chief Executive Officer) each bring a wealth of varied experience that will coalesce around the future growth of Orion. Scott is a seasoned financial professional with a proven track record of adding value and leading teams and is therefore well-suited to be able to help take advantage of this important opportunity. On behalf of the board of directors and the Orion Group Holdings’ employees, we are pleased to welcome Scott as our new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.”

Thanisch stated, "I am genuinely excited to join Travis and the Orion Group team at this time of significant opportunity for the Company. Orion’s unique capabilities and strengths position the Company as a key partner in the marine infrastructure, industrial, and building sectors. I feel privileged and look forward to serving Orion’s stakeholders, customers, and employees as we implement our strategic priorities to accelerate growth and value creation."

Boone described his passion for the construction industry and stated that he is looking forward to working with such a seasoned finance professional, adding that he and Scott will focus on improving performance and increasing stockholder, customer, and team member value. He also expressed confidence in the Company’s ability to take advantage of the numerous transformational opportunities on the horizon.