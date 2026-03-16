Orlen Takes Delivery of Two LNG Carriers

The Orlen Group is expanding its capacity to transport LNG with the naming ceremony for two 174,000 cubic meter LNG carriers from Hanwha Ocean shipyard. The vessels will enhance the stability and flexibility of gas deliveries to Poland and strengthen the region’s energy security. Each new ship can deliver enough gas in a single voyage to supply as many as two million households.

“Orlen is investing continuously in the energy security and independence of both Poland and the wider region. We are developing not only our own production, with successful exploration campaigns both domestically and on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, but also expanding our trading capabilities by growing our fleet. Each additional carrier enhances the flexibility of LNG transport to Poland and enables us to ensure stable supplies for Polish consumers and all our customers, while strengthening the energy security of the entire region,” says Ireneusz Fąfara, President of the Orlen Management Board.

The vessels — Danuta Siedzikówna-Inka and Rotmistrz Witold Pilecki — were named by their godmothers, Renata Rosiak, an Executive Director at Orlen, and pianist Zuzanna Sejbuk. They have been designed to call at the majority of LNG terminals worldwide, which ensures a high degree of operational flexibility. The charter period is 10 years, with an option to extend.

With the addition of the new vessels, Orlen’s LNG carrier fleet numbers eight ships.

Orlen is expanding its presence on the global LNG market. The company has already made deliveries to Japan, China, Thailand, Egypt, and terminals in Western Europe. The new carriers will enhance its logistics capabilities and enable even more active participation in global LNG trade.



