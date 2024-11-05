Marine Link
Orsted CEO Addresses Swedish Concerns about Wind Farms in the Baltic Sea

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

November 5, 2024

Copyright piter2121/AdobeStock

Orsted's CEO said that there are solutions to Swedish defense concerns in the offshore wind industry. This was after Sweden refused applications for 13 offshore wind farms on Baltic Sea.

Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson stated on Monday that the construction of wind farms along the Baltic Sea could pose a threat to national security, as it would make it more difficult to detect and intercept missiles.

While Europe is turning to renewable energy sources to diversify its energy supply away from Russian oil, there are also concerns about the security of critical maritime infrastructure.

Orsted CEO Mads Nipper said to journalists: "We understand the concerns of the Swedish military and government."  He said that the company had already worked with military forces in Germany, Poland, and Denmark to establish offshore wind farms.

Nipper stated that "we are very confident" in our ability to find solutions for both the military and the government. "We will offer all of the experience and learning that we have gained from working with military forces elsewhere," Nipper said.

(Source: Reuters)

