Russian Seaborne Diesel Exports Fell in March, According to Data

Russia's seaborne diesel and gasoil exports fell in March after unplanned maintenance on local refineries, LSEG and market sources data showed.

Drone attacks in January and February hit Russian refineries owned by Rosneft at Ryazan, Syzran and Saratov, as well as Lukoil's Volgograd refinery.

Traders said the resulting fall in processing led to lower oil products exports in March.

In total, diesel and gasoil exports from Russian ports fell to about 3.8 million metric tons, down 5% from February, Reuters calculations based on LSEG and market sources data showed.

Turkey and Brazil remained the main importers of Russian diesel and gasoil in March, according to shipping data.

Diesel and gasoil exports from Russian ports to Turkey rose last month to 1.19 million tons, up 17% from February, while loadings for Brazil increased almost by a quarter on a monthly basis to 0.85 million tons.

Russia's March diesel and gasoil exports to African countries fell by half from the previous month to about 0.64 million tons in total, with Egypt, Morocco, Togo and Tunisia among the biggest importers, shipping data showed.

Tankers carrying about 335,000 tons of Russian diesel are bound for ship-to-ship (STS) transfers near the Cyprus port of Limassol.

In addition, vessels loaded with about 250,000 tons of diesel in Russian ports have their destination marked as "for orders", meaning their discharge points are either not yet known or not declared.

(Reuters)