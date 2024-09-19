OSHA Fines Marine Services Firm for Multiple Violations Related to Vessel Fire

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

A marine services company was cited for 15 serious violations and fined $164,000 for exposing workers to fire and asphyxiation hazards while making repairs to a Canadian-registered bulk carrier moored at the Port of Ashtabula, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said.

The 81-year-old vessel Cuyahoga was in winter lay-up when a fire broke out on March 15, 2024 while maintenance and repair work was being performed. All crew members working on board managed to escape without injury.

Acting on a referral from the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), OSHA determined the fire began while a worker used welding equipment to remove paint in the vessel’s hold. Many crewmembers, who had been working below the cargo hold, were on lunch break at the time and avoided the danger of the fire trapping them below decks.

OSHA found the employer, South Marine Systems, did not designate a competent person able to identify hazards, nor had a marine chemist present to test for hazardous atmospheres before welding started. They also determined South Marine Systems did not stop work when small fires began to assess hazardous conditions and risks.

In addition, South Marine Systems failed to implement critical safety measures, including assessing the flammability of coatings before hot work and providing adequate fire protection equipment, such as a fire hose with a fog nozzle. It also neglected to establish a fire safety plan, ensure communication between employees of different languages during hot work, and provide necessary training and medical examinations for staff involved in firefighting activities. Additionally, the company did not supply a ladder for workers to exit the water, leaving them vulnerable to hypothermia.

“Fate, not South Marine Systems, helped the cargo vessel’s crew avoid disaster. The company’s failure to comply with basic safety requirements for welding operations and working in confined spaces exposed workers to fires, asphyxiation and other dangers,” said OSHA Area Director Howard Eberts in Cleveland. “South Marine Systems must review its training program and its work operations immediately to make certain everyone on their work crews can recognize hazards and safely respond to emergencies.”

Following the incident, the USCG and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have also opened separate investigations.

The 664-foot-long self discharging bulk carrier is operated by Lower Lakes Towing, a subsidiary of Rand Logistics, and is used for transporting stone, iron ore, coal and other bulk commodities on the Great Lakes.

At the time of the fire, the 1943-built Cuyahoga was among the oldest Canadian registered lakers in active service on the Great Lakes. It is unknown whether the ship will return to operations.