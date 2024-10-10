OSK Design Launches Tool to Assist Shipowners with Decarbonization Efforts

OSK Design has launched the OSK Energy Insight calculator, an innovative tool designed to assist shipowners and operators in evaluating alternative energy options and reducing their environmental footprint.

The OSK Energy Insight calculator simplifies the process of evaluating different energy solutions by offering a comprehensive analysis of energy data, OSK Design said.

It generates detailed reports, showing shipowners the impact of transitioning to alternative energy sources, both from a cost and environmental perspective.

The calculator provides insight into the energy alternatives as it enables shipowners to review and compare a wide range of energy sources, such as renewable fuels, batteries, hybrid systems, and more.

Also, it features cost impact analysis for the evaluation on how switching to different energy options will affect operational costs, while also analyzing how various energy solutions can reduce emissions and help meet environmental regulations.

Currently, the OSK Energy Insight Calculator focuses on selected ship types, primarily within the cruise, general cargo, RoPax, and RoRo categories.

“With the increasing demand for more energy-efficient, greener operations and the drive toward decarbonization in the maritime industry, we believe the OSK Energy Insight calculator will be an essential tool for shipowners looking to make informed decisions about their energy use and how different choices could impact future strategic decisions regarding taxation, CII, fuel costs, GHG emissions and penalties,” said Jeppe Elgaard Jensen, Head of Energy at OSK Design.