SAAM Towage and Caterpillar Marine Partner on Electrification, Alternative Fuels

AAM Towage and Caterpillar Marine signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), to evaluate and implement alternative power solutions to diesel, including electrification and alternative fuels such as methanol and ethanol, for the tug fleet.

Both companies are already working on a dual-fuel engine—the Cat® 3500E—which will use methanol and is expected to begin testing this year.

SAAM Towage is active in towage and marine services at more than 90 ports in 13 countries in the Americas. With over 150 tugs powered by Caterpillar Marine engines, SAAM Towage works closely with the company to leverage the latest technologies to improve fleet performance.

SAAM Towage already operates two electric tugs with CAT engines in British Columbia (Canada) and is preparing to receive its third such tug for its operations in Chile.



