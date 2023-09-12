OSK Design Unveils Arctic Frigate Design

Denmark-based OSK Design has unveiled its latest design, an Arctic frigate designed for operations in the North Atlantic, High North and Greenland regions.

One of the notable features of the vessel is its fully operational helicopter, a critical asset for Arctic operations, allowing for airborne scouting, transport, and search and rescue missions in the challenging Arctic environment.

The Arctic frigate is classed for year-round operation in the Arctic, capable of withstanding the most challenging ice conditions while maintaining optimal performance. With a length of 125 meters, a beam of 18.0 meters, a maximum draught of six meters, and a top speed of 23+ knots, the frigate is built for swift and agile navigation in the most unstable waters.

The Arctic frigate is powered by a diesel-electric system (PODs), offering both efficiency and maneuverability. A crew capacity of 60-125+ depending on the task, a fully equipped helicopter, and a drone capacity for air, surface, and underwater operations ensure that the Arctic Frigate is ready for any mission. With two rigid-hulled inflatable boats up to nine meters in length and one stern-launched boat up to 12 meters, the vessel is equipped for swift and effective search and rescue missions.

The vessel’s arsenal includes a gun, missile launcher, and overhead weapon systems, ensuring readiness for both offensive and defensive maneuvers.

The mission bay is designed to accommodate various modular systems and stores, such as the ACTAS ASW system, mine-laying modules, oil spill booms and equipment for the Arctic Standby Force, allowing for mission-specific adaptability. With its large, modularized mission bay, this vessel is adaptable for anti-submarine warfare, surface and air surveillance, maintenance of sovereignty, search and rescue, disaster relief and enhanced self-defense.



