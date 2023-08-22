OSM Thome and PGS Collaborate on Ammonia-Fuelled Vessels

Norwegian companies OSM Thome and Pherousa Green Shipping (PGS) have entered into a Letter of Intent outlining their collaboration on six 63,000dwt Ultramax bulk carriers to be ordered by PGS.

The collaboration involves Phases I, II, and III, encompassing Drawing Approval, Project Development, and Site Supervision. Furthermore, OSM Thome will manage the crew and technical management of the constructed vessels.

PGS, established in 2023, is in the process of initiating the order for these zero-emission vessels, designed by Deltamarin in Finland. The initial ship design is derived from an existing Deltamarin Ultramax model, but it has been modified to include the ammonia cracking technology developed by Pherousa Green Technologies (PGT).

OSM Thome boasts expertise in supervising the design and construction of various vessel types, including battery operated vessels.

The initial fleet of six vessels has a specific focus on serving the global copper industry. Given copper's pivotal role in worldwide decarbonization efforts, the copper industry has set ambitious emission reduction targets, encompassing Scope 3 emissions which involve transportation to end users.

"The concept has garnered significant support, and we are actively engaging with key stakeholders in both ammonia supply and vessel end-users. This momentum is propelling us towards realizing zero-emission copper transportation, fostering a fully zero carbon supply chain from mines to destinations," said Hans Bredrup, Chairman of the Pherousa Group.



