OXE 125-200 2021 Models Granted EPA Approval

January 25, 2021

(File image: OXE Marine)

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has granted approval for OXE Marine's OXE125, OXE150, OXE175 and OXE200 2021 diesel outboard models.

In line with OXE Marine's ambition to transform the outboard motor; impacting the journey toward a more sustainable and ecologically positive marine environment, OXE Marine said it is pleased to achieve the certificate of conformity with the clean air act from EPA.

According to the manufacturer, the OXE Diesel combines the reliability and endurance of marine inboards with the flexibility and agility of outboard engines, offering efficiency, range, torque and maneuverability for the commercial marine market.

