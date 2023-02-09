Pakistan Navy to Host 50 Nations in Maritime Exercises

Pakistan's navy said on Wednesday it will host 50 countries for regular maritime exercises that are held every two years involving ships, aircraft and special operation forces from Feb. 10-14.

At a news briefing, Commander of the Pakistan Fleet, Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami commented on the importance of the exercises in light of piracy, terrorism, narcotics and arms trafficking, and climate change.





(Reuters - Reporting by Akhtar Soomro, writing by Ariba Shahid, editing by Andrew Heavens and Bernadette Baum)