Palau Ship Registry Relaunched

The Government of the Republic of Palau has contracted Palau Ship Registry to operate the nation’s official shipping registry under a new governance framework.

The appointment follows a period during which the Government considered how the registry should operate going forward, with a focus on accountability, transparency, and alignment with international maritime standards.

In December, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and Industries assumed responsibility for operating the Ship Registry to ensure uninterrupted service to vessels flying the Palau Flag. Throughout this period, registry services continued without disruption while the Government evaluated the future operating framework.

Under the new arrangement, Palau Ship Registry has commenced operations and has assumed responsibility for day-to-day registry operations in accordance with its contract with the Government of the Republic of Palau.

The Government of the Republic of Palau confirms that all marine regulations, circulars, notices, and statutory documents, including vessel and seafarer certificates and Seafarer Identify and Record Books, issued on behalf of the Republic of Palau prior to the commencement of the new operating arrangement, remain valid and in full force and effect, subject to verification through online or QR code.

The Government of the Republic of Palau confirmed that the operating framework provides clarity and stability for shipowners, operators, and international partners. It also ensures that the Palau Flag continues to meet the expectations of regulators, classification societies and the wider maritime community.



