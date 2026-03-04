Palumbo Shipyards Naples: record turnaround times and world‑class international partners for the LPG/C Rhourd El Fares

Palumbo Group’s Naples facility has successfully completed the refit of the LPG/C Rhourd El Fares.

The 174‑meter LPG/C, 23,059 GT, arrived with an extensive scope of work, ranging from mechanical systems to coatings.

Engineers coordinated multiple technical teams engaged in dry‑docking operations, mechanical works and, in particular, main‑engine maintenance and generator tuning. Specialist crews carried out the removal and dismantling of the 13‑ton propeller and the complete treatment of the vessel’s steel surfaces.

For this project ,Palumbo Shipyards Naples selected, coordinated and supervised specialists from around the world, involving more than 30 vendors. Korean partners were engaged for the cargo domes, valves’ maintenance was performed by Portuguese teams, instrumentation specialists came from Belgium and Sweden, and Dutch partners supported the engines and alternators.

With 250 skilled personnel deployed on the project, the work was completed within the deadline.

Palumbo Shipyards Naples also carried out maintenance on the cranes and rescue boats, with tests performed in the presence of the classification society. High‑precision activities included thickness measurements and weld inspections, as required by the CAP survey.

During the stay, the Rhourd El Fares was accommodated in the SPP2 floating dock, the newest addition to the operational infrastructure of the Port of Naples and the wider southern region.