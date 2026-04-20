C&C Marine and Repair Hold Keel Laying Ceremony for Hybrid Escort Tugs

C&C Marine and Repair held a keel laying ceremony at its Belle Chasse shipyard, marking a milestone in a new series of four hybrid escort tugs being built for Green Tug Towing (GTT). The vessels will support LNG carrier operations at Woodside Energy's Louisiana LNG terminal in Calcasieu Parish.

The GTT series joins a separate series of four hybrid escort tugs already under construction at C&C, bringing the shipyard's active tugboat program to a total of eight vessels. Together, the two programs contribute to Woodside and its contractors having committed more than $1 billion to Louisiana suppliers in support of the Louisiana LNG project.

A Landmark Ceremony for Louisiana Shipbuilding

The keel laying ceremony brought together key stakeholders and industry leaders, including Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry; Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois; Woodside Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer International Daniel Kalms; Green Tug Towing President Thomas Springer; and Tony Cibilich, President and Owner of C&C Marine and Repair.

To commemorate the occasion, Governor Landry welded four specially minted doubloons into the keel, one for each project partner: C&C Marine and Repair, the State of Louisiana, Woodside Energy, and Green Tug Towing. The centuries-old maritime tradition of welding coins into a vessel's keel symbolizes good fortune for the ship and safety for its crew and marks the formal beginning of a vessel's life.

Next-Generation Hybrid Vessels Built for LNG Operations

The four GTT vessels will be built to Robert Allan Ltd.'s RApport 2800H design, specifically engineered to meet the safety, maneuverability, and environmental requirements of modern LNG terminal operations. The tugs will feature diesel-electric hybrid propulsion systems that deliver reductions in fuel consumption and emissions during standby, harbor transit, and low-speed maneuvering, alongside high-performance indirect steering forces and bollard pull engineered to safely handle the world's largest LNG carriers.

Built for Programs of This Scale

C&C Marine and Repair is purpose-built for complex, multi-vessel programs. Founded in 1997 as a 5,000-square-foot repair shop on the Harvey Canal, the company has grown into one of the Gulf Coast's premier shipbuilding facilities - now spanning more than 100 acres in Belle Chasse with 3,200 linear feet of continuous waterfront along the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway and more than 540,000 square feet of fully enclosed fabrication space.

The shipyard's indoor construction model eliminates weather delays, while an onsite team of marine architects, engineers, and first-class welders allows C&C to optimize designs for both performance and construction efficiency without relying on outside engineering firms. A patented robotic blast facility operating 24/7 and an automated panel line round out the production infrastructure, supporting C&C's track record of delivering vessels on time and on budget.

With design work for the GTT series now advancing toward full production, delivery of the vessels is scheduled for 2028 to support Woodside Louisiana LNG's targeted first LNG production in 2029. The tugs will operate under a 20-year services contract to provide LNG carrier berthing, unberthing, escort, standby, and emergency response services.