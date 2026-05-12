Panama Canal Deputy Administrator Visits Washington

Panama Canal Deputy Administrator Ilya Espino de Marotta has concluded a series of engagements in Washington, D.C., where she met with policy leaders, academics, business representatives, members of the international affairs community and media to discuss the Panama Canal’s role in global trade, sustainability and supply chain resilience.

“The Panama Canal remains committed to serving global commerce with reliability, transparency and innovation,” Espino de Marotta said at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) where she joined a dialogue focused on the strategic importance of the Panama Canal to international commerce and hemispheric connectivity. She emphasized the Canal’s operational adaptability and the investments underway to ensure long-term water sustainability and infrastructure reliability.

“As international trade continues to evolve, collaboration among governments, industry and research institutions is essential to strengthening resilient and sustainable supply chains,” she explained.

Espino de Marotta also took part in discussions at the Stimson Center Headquarters and the University Club of Washington where she addressed current challenges facing global maritime trade, including climate variability, infrastructure resilience, decarbonization and the long-term sustainability strategy of the Panama Canal.

She discussed the intersection of climate resilience, maritime logistics and global economic security and highlighted the Panama Canal’s efforts to develop sustainable solutions that support both international shipping and the country’s water resources. She shared insights into the Canal’s long-standing dedication to reliability, especially given the current climate variability and how the institution’s Vision 2035 will aid in that commitment.

“Panama is one of the five rainiest countries on the planet. So, for us, storing that water is key. The creation of a new reservoir will help us store that abundance of water so that when there’s scarcity, it will guarantee the functioning of the Canal and the provision of potable water,” she said.

In the evening, Espino de Marotta addressed members of the diplomatic, academic and business communities during a dinner event at the University Club of Washington, where she reflected on the Canal’s transformation over the past century and the institution’s ongoing modernization initiatives.

Throughout the visit, Espino de Marotta reaffirmed the Panama Canal Authority’s pledge to maintain open dialogue with international stakeholders, transparency and advancing initiatives that contribute to a more sustainable and overall efficient global maritime industry.



