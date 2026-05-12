Tech Feature: Electrification of Ferries

Ferries are typically designed to operate very close to population centers, contributing to urban pollution while also creating an ideal opportunity for significant in-harbor emissions reduction.

Internationally, the world is seeing an imbalance of efforts to develop and implement sustainable solutions in the maritime industry. More specific to ferry electrification and decarbonization, Europe is at the forefront of the effort, while the United States is lagging behind.

While ferries present an opportunity for emissions reduction, adoption of electrification varies significantly across regions.





Electric Ferries Across the World

There are approximately 15,400 ferries of all fuel types in operation globally, and the United States operates nearly 5% of those (about 750 total). However, when it comes to electric ferries, the United States operates only a few of the 200+ that are in operation worldwide. Meanwhile, European countries operate proportionally far more electric ferries, with Norway alone operating about 70.

The International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) aggressive target for emissions reduction is one factor contributing to the development of electric ferries. However, these IMO regulations are not applicable to all vessels, including many domestic ferries.

In the United States, domestic vessels are primarily subject to the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) as well as local and state regulations. With the exception of a few state requirements (e.g. California or Washington), the regulations to which vessels in the United States are subject are not nearly as stringent as those IMO regulations with which international vessels comply.

Despite global progress, the United States faces several societal and economic barriers that slow widespread adoption.





Challenges to U.S. Electric Ferries

One factor influencing electrification efforts is the underlying demand for ferry transportation.

First, it is worth noting that the United States does not rely as heavily on ferry transportation as many of the European countries that have outsized quantities of electric ferries. Although there are regions in the United States that depend on daily ferry routes, it is far more prevalent in Europe.

With a higher reliance on ferry transportation, Europe commissions more ferry vessels more often, giving them additional opportunities to electrify their fleets. In comparison, the fleet of ferries operated in the United States is aging, along with the traditional fossil fuel drivetrains onboard. Beyond demand, financial feasibility remains one of the most significant hurdles to electrification.





Cost Barriers to Electrification

Determining whether electrification can be cost-effective includes analysis of various factors such as ferry route, schedule, size, and time at dock; the more limited range of an electric vessel is often a critical consideration. Even if an electric vessel could provide operational savings, the significant cost of building not only the vessel itself but also developing and implementing shoreside charging infrastructure presents a considerable challenge.

In the United States, it is difficult to justify the price tag of electrification for operators that do not receive dedicated funding or face regulatory pressure to pursue emissions reduction.

One factor contributing to the high cost of vessels is the Jones Act, which requires commercial vessels traveling within the United States to be built in America. Shipyards frequently rely on imported steel and aluminum for commercial vessels, and, unfortunately, the global trade dynamics are creating additional expense on these critical materials for vessels of all types. There is a further added burden for electric vessels, as batteries and the materials of which they are comprised are also subject to price increases due to international trade practices.

While hybrid-electric vessels can offer benefits compared with fully electric vessels, it can be even more expensive to build them. Hybrid ferries require components for both electric and traditional power generation systems, and in turn they require more volume and/or weight capacity onboard to accommodate both systems. While the initial vessel investment is substantial, hybrid ferries can offer savings on shoreside infrastructure upgrades or fuel over the life of the vessel, compared to their all-electric and conventional diesel counterparts, respectively.

In addition to the cost, the evolving technologies that create opportunities for electrification also introduce operational challenges.





A snapshot of infrastructure that provides shore charging at ferry terminals.

Image courtesy Washington State DOT





Emerging Technologies and Infrastructure Gaps



The first projects in the country to develop and put emissions-reducing and fuel-saving technologies to use come with their own set of challenges.

Since there is not yet a significant demand, the batteries required for electric ferries are difficult to source. This is especially true for vessels that must comply with the Buy America Act. To date, obtaining batteries for American ships relies heavily on international trade.

As is the case with all newer technologies, there is a learning curve with the commissioning, operation, and maintenance of electric ferries. Further, the available technologies for use in the United States are restricted to those limited options that are approved by USCG. While there are electrification studies and data from across the world, most of it is not readily available and in English for designers, owners, and operators in the United States to reference.

One additional challenge associated with the developing technologies is that there is not yet a standard ship-to-shore fast charging connector. An established standard could simplify choices for owners and result in longer-term solutions with greater technological support.

As these challenges continue to shape the pace of adoption, the industry is also looking ahead at what comes next.





Future Outlook for U.S. Ferry Electrification

The world is seeing a trend toward electrification and other emission reducing strategies. Compared to traditional ferries, electric ferries are quieter, smoother, and emit less diesel exhaust odors, so they provide a more comfortable ride for passengers.

IMO regulations are becoming more stringent to reduce emissions from ships, which incentivizes electrification and decarbonization. While the United States does not currently have strong federal marine emissions requirements, there may be additional regulations in the future.

The initial investment for an electric ferry can be a challenge. However, technological developments are allowing electrification to become more cost-competitive with traditional combustion engines over the life of the vessel; electric ferries are trending toward lower maintenance demands and reduced fuel costs compared to internal combustion engines.

As the gap between international progress and domestic adoption persists, stakeholders across the U.S. maritime industry will need to evaluate how electrification fits into long-term fleet strategies.

While the complicated regulations, changing economic dynamics, and emerging technologies present challenges to owners and operators, EBDG offers design and engineering support to projects across the maritime industry. With experience supporting ferry systems and vessel design initiatives, our team is dedicated to helping clients find solutions to their unique concerns.