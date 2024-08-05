Panama Canal Raises Maximum Draft for Neopanamax Locks

The Panama Canal Authority announced on Monday it is raising to 49 feet the maximum authorized draft allowed for vessels transiting the key global waterway's Neopanamax locks.

The previous maximum depth allowed for the Neopanamax locks was 48 feet.

In a brief statement, the authority said the change was made due to "the present and projected level of Gatun Lake for the upcoming weeks."





(Reuters - Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Aida Perlaez-Fernandez)

