Marine Link
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
SUBSCRIBE

Panama Canal Raises Maximum Draft for Neopanamax Locks

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 5, 2024

Source: Panama Canal Authority

Source: Panama Canal Authority

The Panama Canal Authority announced on Monday it is raising to 49 feet the maximum authorized draft allowed for vessels transiting the key global waterway's Neopanamax locks.

The previous maximum depth allowed for the Neopanamax locks was 48 feet.

In a brief statement, the authority said the change was made due to "the present and projected level of Gatun Lake for the upcoming weeks."


(Reuters - Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Aida Perlaez-Fernandez)

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

ioCurrents: Deep Diving into the Data
The July 2024 eMag edition of Maritime Reporter again focuses on the fleet and future of the U.S. Navy, from crewed surface fleet to submarines to uncrewed autonomous systems.
Read the Magazine

U.S. Navy Needs to Grow, but in fact it is Shrinking

Registration of Ships – A Necessity?

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week