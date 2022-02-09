Panama Canal Sees Dip in LNG Carrier Transits

Warmer temperatures this winter in Asia and higher gas demand in Europe are cutting demand for transit of vessels carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) through the Panama Canal, the waterway's authority told Reuters on Wednesday.

The canal overall is facing higher seasonal demand for vessel passage with an average of 39 ships per day, and it is working to accommodate vessels arriving without reservation for passage, the Panama Canal Authority added.





(Reuters - Reporting by Elida Moreno, writing by Marianna Parraga)