Marine Link
Thursday, February 10, 2022
SUBSCRIBE

Panama Canal Sees Dip in LNG Carrier Transits

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 9, 2022

© Mariusz / Adobe Stock

© Mariusz / Adobe Stock

Warmer temperatures this winter in Asia and higher gas demand in Europe are cutting demand for transit of vessels carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) through the Panama Canal, the waterway's authority told Reuters on Wednesday.

The canal overall is facing higher seasonal demand for vessel passage with an average of 39 ships per day, and it is working to accommodate vessels arriving without reservation for passage, the Panama Canal Authority added.


(Reuters - Reporting by Elida Moreno, writing by Marianna Parraga)

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week