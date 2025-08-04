Marine Link
Friday, August 15, 2025

Panama Maritime Authority to Cancel Registrations of 17 US-Sanctioned Ships

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 4, 2025

© Adobe Stock/prehistorik

© Adobe Stock/prehistorik

Panama's maritime authority (AMP) said on Monday it has launched a process to cancel the registrations of 17 vessels included in a list of sanctions from the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

"The AMP has tightened its control mechanisms to avoid the inclusion of unwanted actors under the Panamanian flag," it said in a statement, saying this followed the recent addition of a company, a Panamanian citizen and 17 vessels registered on Panama's ship registry on an OFAC sanctions list.

(Reuters)

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

INSIGHTS: Will Watson, Marine Product Manager, Caterpillar

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week