Panama Ship Registry Grows by 3.2 Million GT

The world's largest ship registry continues to grow despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the first four months of this year, 104 newly built vessels were registered to the Panama Ship Registry, representing 3.2 million GT.

At end of April 2021, the Panama Ship Registry fleet aggregated 8,652 ships with 236.5M GT, according to IHS Markit, an increase of 1.6% in the number of ships and 2.58% in tonnage compared to December 2020.

The fleet’s performance reached 96.6% compliance at the end of the first period of 2021, according to the results of the Port State inspections in the different supervision regimes established around the world.

The Port State inspections to ships arriving in Panama amounted to 218 inspections in the first four months of 2021, significantly exceeding those carried out in recent years.