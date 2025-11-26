Panama Strengthens Global Leadership in Maritime Safety, Regulation During the IMO Assembly

Panama is participating this week in the 34th session of the Assembly of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the most significant forum within the global maritime system and the specialized governing body of the United Nations, from November 24 to 28. This setting defines the policies, standards, and priorities that will shape the international maritime agenda in the years ahead.

The Panamanian delegation is composed of Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the IMO, Ginette Testa; Director General of Merchant Marine, Ramón Franco; Secretary General of the Panama Maritime Authority, Volney Guinard; and members of Panama's Permanent Mission to the organization.

During the opening day, the delegation held an official meeting with IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez, where they discussed strategic matters for the country and reaffirmed Panama's commitment to strengthening technical and regulatory cooperation with the organization.

The Assembly brings together 176 Member States to examine issues of global relevance, including maritime safety, marine environmental protection, the decarbonization of maritime transport, the modernization of technical standards, and capacity-building programs for developing States.

An important item on this year's agenda is the election of the IMO Council, where Panama is seeking to renew its seat in Category A, the organization's most influential group. Panama's candidacy is supported by its pivotal role in global maritime trade, its position as the world's largest ship registry, and its consistent record of compliance with international conventions.

Throughout the first day of sessions, the delegation also met with key industry stakeholders, including the International Chamber of Shipping, to strengthen strategic alliances and reinforce Panama's presence in the sector's most prominent global dialogue platforms.

The Panamanian representation emphasized that the country's active participation in high-level forums such as the IMO Assembly reaffirms its commitment to a safe, efficient, and internationally aligned maritime sector, as well as to the continued leadership that distinguishes Panama in global maritime governance.